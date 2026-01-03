U.S. Strikes Inside Venezuela: An Escalating Conflict
The United States is conducting strikes in Venezuela, a U.S. official disclosed, without providing further details. The revelation comes amidst rising tensions between the two nations. Details remain scarce, and official comments on the strikes have been limited.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:51 IST
The United States is actively conducting strikes in Venezuela, according to a statement from a U.S. official reported by Reuters on Saturday.
The official, who wished to remain anonymous, refrained from offering further specifics on the nature or targets of these operations.
The development reflects heightened tensions and underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics between the two countries. Official confirmations on the specifics of the strikes remain elusive.
