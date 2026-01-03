Left Menu

U.S. Strikes Inside Venezuela: An Escalating Conflict

The United States is conducting strikes in Venezuela, a U.S. official disclosed, without providing further details. The revelation comes amidst rising tensions between the two nations. Details remain scarce, and official comments on the strikes have been limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:51 IST
U.S. Strikes Inside Venezuela: An Escalating Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is actively conducting strikes in Venezuela, according to a statement from a U.S. official reported by Reuters on Saturday.

The official, who wished to remain anonymous, refrained from offering further specifics on the nature or targets of these operations.

The development reflects heightened tensions and underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics between the two countries. Official confirmations on the specifics of the strikes remain elusive.

TRENDING

1
Telangana Abolishes Controversial Two-Child Norm for Local Polls

Telangana Abolishes Controversial Two-Child Norm for Local Polls

 India
2
CJI Surya Kant Lays Foundation for Judicial Infrastructure Boost in Bihar

CJI Surya Kant Lays Foundation for Judicial Infrastructure Boost in Bihar

 India
3
Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources

Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources

 Global
4
IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026