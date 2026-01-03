Left Menu

Tragic Suicide at Maharashtra School Sparks Investigation

Maharashtra State Women's Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar revealed serious lapses at a residential school following the suicide of a tribal student. A complete inquiry has been ordered, highlighting issues like forced pregnancy tests and security concerns. Principal and warden have been suspended amid calls for transparency and student support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:53 IST
In a shocking revelation, Rupali Chakankar, Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission, has uncovered severe failings at a government-run residential school. This comes in the wake of a tribal student's suicide, prompting a comprehensive investigation into the institution.

Chakankar's visit to the Moroshi school in Thane district on Friday shed light on grave issues, including allegations of strict discipline and inappropriate pregnancy testing for returning students. As a result, a 17-year-old boy was detained under the POCSO Act and other legal provisions.

The school's principal and warden have been suspended as authorities demand transparency and immediate student counseling. Security lapses were also noted, with non-relatives taking students home during holidays. This is the second suicide in a short span at this institution, intensifying the call for urgent reforms.

