Supermarket Blast Shakes Donetsk Amid Ongoing Ukraine-Russia Tensions

A supermarket in Donetsk, an area controlled by Russia in eastern Ukraine, was reportedly attacked by the Ukrainian army, injuring at least two people. Unverified social media content shows damage including a burnt vehicle. Russia's TASS claims additional buildings and cars were also affected.

Updated: 10-01-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A supermarket in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk has been hit by what is claimed to be an attack from the Ukrainian army, according to a report by Russia's TASS state news agency on Friday. The incident reportedly resulted in at least two injuries.

No official statement has emerged from Ukraine on the matter, and Reuters was unable to independently verify the claims. Photographs shared on social media, which remain unverified, depict a vehicle in flames and a heavily damaged circular building surrounded by debris. Dashcam footage from a nearby driver shows the reported moment of impact, featuring a significant explosion and fire.

TASS further reported that several other structures and about 15 vehicles suffered damage in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

