Supermarket Blast Shakes Donetsk Amid Ongoing Ukraine-Russia Tensions

A supermarket in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk has been hit by what is claimed to be an attack from the Ukrainian army, according to a report by Russia's TASS state news agency on Friday. The incident reportedly resulted in at least two injuries.

No official statement has emerged from Ukraine on the matter, and Reuters was unable to independently verify the claims. Photographs shared on social media, which remain unverified, depict a vehicle in flames and a heavily damaged circular building surrounded by debris. Dashcam footage from a nearby driver shows the reported moment of impact, featuring a significant explosion and fire.

TASS further reported that several other structures and about 15 vehicles suffered damage in the attack.

