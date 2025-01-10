Left Menu

Rising Deportations: 258 Pakistanis Sent Home from Seven Countries

In the past 24 hours, 258 Pakistanis were deported from seven countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Most were sent back on emergency travel documents. The deportations included professional beggars and individuals without proper work sponsorship. Deportation rates are increasing, and officials urge complete travel documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:47 IST
Rising Deportations: 258 Pakistanis Sent Home from Seven Countries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant surge of deportations, 258 Pakistani nationals were sent back from seven countries in the last 24 hours, according to official reports. Nations involved in these deportations include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and China. More than 95% of these individuals were deported using emergency travel documents.

At Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, Immigration officials reported that 16 deportees were apprehended, including one under suspicion of having a forged identity. Notably, nine deported from Saudi Arabia were identified as professional beggars, with two having been caught performing Hajj without permits.

The Federal Investigation Agency flagged a worrying increase in deportation cases, highlighting issues of incomplete travel documentation. Officials have emphasized the importance of securing proper visas, advance bookings, and financial preparedness among travelers to prevent such occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025