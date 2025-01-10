Rising Deportations: 258 Pakistanis Sent Home from Seven Countries
In the past 24 hours, 258 Pakistanis were deported from seven countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Most were sent back on emergency travel documents. The deportations included professional beggars and individuals without proper work sponsorship. Deportation rates are increasing, and officials urge complete travel documentation.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant surge of deportations, 258 Pakistani nationals were sent back from seven countries in the last 24 hours, according to official reports. Nations involved in these deportations include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and China. More than 95% of these individuals were deported using emergency travel documents.
At Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, Immigration officials reported that 16 deportees were apprehended, including one under suspicion of having a forged identity. Notably, nine deported from Saudi Arabia were identified as professional beggars, with two having been caught performing Hajj without permits.
The Federal Investigation Agency flagged a worrying increase in deportation cases, highlighting issues of incomplete travel documentation. Officials have emphasized the importance of securing proper visas, advance bookings, and financial preparedness among travelers to prevent such occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- deportation
- Pakistan
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- immigration
- travel documents
- beggars
- visas
- FIA
- Karachi
ALSO READ
Illegal Immigration Crackdown in Maharashtra: Prominent Arrests Unveil Forgery Network
Colleges Brace for Immigration Shifts as Trump Set to Retake Office
Delhi's Immigration Crackdown: Unlawful Residents Under Scrutiny
Guatemala Preps for Trump's Immigration Policies
Maharashtra's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: ATS Arrests 16 Bangladeshis