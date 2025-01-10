Rising Deportations: 258 Pakistanis Sent Home from Seven Countries

In a significant surge of deportations, 258 Pakistani nationals were sent back from seven countries in the last 24 hours, according to official reports. Nations involved in these deportations include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and China. More than 95% of these individuals were deported using emergency travel documents.

At Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, Immigration officials reported that 16 deportees were apprehended, including one under suspicion of having a forged identity. Notably, nine deported from Saudi Arabia were identified as professional beggars, with two having been caught performing Hajj without permits.

The Federal Investigation Agency flagged a worrying increase in deportation cases, highlighting issues of incomplete travel documentation. Officials have emphasized the importance of securing proper visas, advance bookings, and financial preparedness among travelers to prevent such occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)