Inauguration of Advanced Kennel Facility Boosts Anantnag's Policing Capabilities

A state-of-the-art kennel facility was inaugurated Friday in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at enhancing police capabilities in search-and-rescue operations, explosives detection, and crime discovery.

Inaugurated by Javid Iqbal Matoo, DIG of the South Kashmir Range, the facility in Anantnag's Police Lines marks a significant boost in policing infrastructure and operational readiness.

Speaking at the event, DIG Matoo emphasized the critical role of well-trained canine units in modern policing, noting that the facility is designed to enhance the force's efficiency. Anantnag SSP G V Sundeep Chakravarthy reiterated the commitment to using advanced tools for public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)