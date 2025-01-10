Inauguration of Advanced Kennel Facility Boosts Anantnag's Policing Capabilities
A new state-of-the-art kennel facility was inaugurated in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, to bolster police capabilities in search-and-rescue, explosives detection, and crime investigation. The facility aims to improve the efficiency and operational readiness of local law enforcement.
- Country:
- India
A state-of-the-art kennel facility was inaugurated Friday in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at enhancing police capabilities in search-and-rescue operations, explosives detection, and crime discovery.
Inaugurated by Javid Iqbal Matoo, DIG of the South Kashmir Range, the facility in Anantnag's Police Lines marks a significant boost in policing infrastructure and operational readiness.
Speaking at the event, DIG Matoo emphasized the critical role of well-trained canine units in modern policing, noting that the facility is designed to enhance the force's efficiency. Anantnag SSP G V Sundeep Chakravarthy reiterated the commitment to using advanced tools for public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy in Kerala: CM's Airport Inauguration Amid National Mourning
Navi Mumbai International Airport Poised for Takeoff: Inauguration Set for April
Taiwan Delegation to Attend Trump's Second Inauguration Amid US-Taiwan Tensions
UN Mission Demands Venezuela Halt Arbitrary Detentions Ahead of Presidential Inauguration
Trump Seeks Delay in Hush Money Sentencing Ahead of Inauguration