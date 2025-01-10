Left Menu

Inauguration of Advanced Kennel Facility Boosts Anantnag's Policing Capabilities

A new state-of-the-art kennel facility was inaugurated in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, to bolster police capabilities in search-and-rescue, explosives detection, and crime investigation. The facility aims to improve the efficiency and operational readiness of local law enforcement.

Updated: 10-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A state-of-the-art kennel facility was inaugurated Friday in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at enhancing police capabilities in search-and-rescue operations, explosives detection, and crime discovery.

Inaugurated by Javid Iqbal Matoo, DIG of the South Kashmir Range, the facility in Anantnag's Police Lines marks a significant boost in policing infrastructure and operational readiness.

Speaking at the event, DIG Matoo emphasized the critical role of well-trained canine units in modern policing, noting that the facility is designed to enhance the force's efficiency. Anantnag SSP G V Sundeep Chakravarthy reiterated the commitment to using advanced tools for public safety.

