Tragic Family Incident Sparks Investigation in Chhattisgarh

In a tragic incident in Raigarh district's Kamtara village, a mother and her toddler daughter lost their lives in a house fire. Meanwhile, the husband was found hanging, suggesting a potential murder-suicide situation. Authorities are actively investigating the case for further insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigarh | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a devastating incident reported on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, a woman and her young daughter were tragically killed in what appears to be a suspicious house fire.

The local police are investigating the case, suspecting a murder-suicide after finding the woman's husband hanging from a tree nearby.

The deceased have been identified as Chandani Gupta and her daughter Akansha, with the husband, Suresh Gupta, under suspicion for starting the blaze before ending his own life. Authorities continue to investigate the tragic scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

