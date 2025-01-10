Tragic Family Incident Sparks Investigation in Chhattisgarh

In a devastating incident reported on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, a woman and her young daughter were tragically killed in what appears to be a suspicious house fire.

The local police are investigating the case, suspecting a murder-suicide after finding the woman's husband hanging from a tree nearby.

The deceased have been identified as Chandani Gupta and her daughter Akansha, with the husband, Suresh Gupta, under suspicion for starting the blaze before ending his own life. Authorities continue to investigate the tragic scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)