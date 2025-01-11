BPSC Exam Controversy Sparks Legal Notices and Protests
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued legal notices to several individuals, including politicians, over accusations related to the Combined Competitive Examination held on December 13. Defendants include Prashant Kishor and Khan Sir. The controversy centers on alleged malpractices, prompting protests and legal actions.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced on Saturday that it has sent legal notices to multiple individuals, including politicians, in response to 'baseless' allegations concerning the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted across the state on December 13.
Speaking to PTI, BPSC Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that numerous notices have been dispatched. While specific names were not revealed, Jan Suraaj Party vice president Y V Giri acknowledged that the party's founder, Prashant Kishor, was among the recipients.
The notices demand evidence to support claims of corruption. Meanwhile, protests continue, with political figures like Pappu Yadav advocating for the protesting students. The exam, allegedly marred by misconduct, has led to official dismissals and a call for reevaluation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills
Bihar Exam Protests: District Administration Offers Dialogue to Aspirants
Karachi's Traffic Chaos: MWM's Ongoing Protests Spark Citywide Disruptions
Western Region Updates: Fires, Protests, and Tragic Accidents
Prashant Kishore Joins Student-Led Protest Against BPSC Exam Irregularities