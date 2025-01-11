Left Menu

BPSC Exam Controversy Sparks Legal Notices and Protests

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued legal notices to several individuals, including politicians, over accusations related to the Combined Competitive Examination held on December 13. Defendants include Prashant Kishor and Khan Sir. The controversy centers on alleged malpractices, prompting protests and legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:08 IST
BPSC Exam Controversy Sparks Legal Notices and Protests
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced on Saturday that it has sent legal notices to multiple individuals, including politicians, in response to 'baseless' allegations concerning the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted across the state on December 13.

Speaking to PTI, BPSC Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that numerous notices have been dispatched. While specific names were not revealed, Jan Suraaj Party vice president Y V Giri acknowledged that the party's founder, Prashant Kishor, was among the recipients.

The notices demand evidence to support claims of corruption. Meanwhile, protests continue, with political figures like Pappu Yadav advocating for the protesting students. The exam, allegedly marred by misconduct, has led to official dismissals and a call for reevaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025