BPSC Exam Controversy Sparks Legal Notices and Protests

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced on Saturday that it has sent legal notices to multiple individuals, including politicians, in response to 'baseless' allegations concerning the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted across the state on December 13.

Speaking to PTI, BPSC Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that numerous notices have been dispatched. While specific names were not revealed, Jan Suraaj Party vice president Y V Giri acknowledged that the party's founder, Prashant Kishor, was among the recipients.

The notices demand evidence to support claims of corruption. Meanwhile, protests continue, with political figures like Pappu Yadav advocating for the protesting students. The exam, allegedly marred by misconduct, has led to official dismissals and a call for reevaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)