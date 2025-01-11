Left Menu

Haryana's Bold Move: Inter-State Secretariat Established to Combat Drug Trafficking

Haryana's Chief Minister announced the creation of an inter-state secretariat in Panchkula to improve cooperation against drug trafficking. This initiative aims to enhance coordination across northern states and increase the efficiency of drug-related law enforcement, reflecting Haryana's commitment to combating drug crimes and promoting drug-free communities.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has set up an inter-state level secretariat in Panchkula. This vital initiative aims to boost cooperation among northern states in the shared fight against drug trafficking, a growing menace.

The Anter-Rajyastariya Sachiwalya will act as a pivotal hub for sharing crucial information on drug trafficking across Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. Saini emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination efforts through this new secretariat during a regional conference chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Haryana has seen significant progress in combating drug crimes, increasing conviction rates under the NDPS Act. The state has also declared thousands of villages and wards drug-free and continues to actively involve community figures such as saints and sports personalities in awareness campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

