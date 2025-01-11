Curfew Imposed Amid Ethnic Tensions in Manipur's Villages

A curfew has been enforced in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, encompassing two villages, due to escalating unrest, as announced in an official order on Saturday.

The local authorities indicated that the curfew in Konsakhul and Leilon Vaiphei villages, part of the Kangchup Geljang sub-division, is a measure to prevent potential breaches of peace.

This decision follows recent tensions between the villages, stemming from an incident where Kuki youths allegedly attacked a Naga woman. Manipur has witnessed persistent ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May 2023, resulting in over 250 deaths and displacing thousands.

(With inputs from agencies.)