Leadership Shift: Prashant Kumar Singh Returns to Manipur as Chief Secretary

Prashant Kumar Singh, a 1993-batch IAS officer, has been repatriated to his cadre state, Manipur, where he is expected to become the chief secretary. This move follows his role as Secretary for New and Renewable Energy. Singh's appointment comes amidst ongoing ethnic tensions in the state.

Prashant Kumar Singh, a distinguished IAS officer from the 1993 batch, has been repatriated back to his cadre state of Manipur, signaling his likely appointment as the new chief secretary.

This decision was officially announced by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet after receiving a request from the government of Manipur. Singh's relocation comes in the wake of his tenure as Secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The move occurs during a tumultuous period in Manipur, where ethnic tensions between the Meiteis and Kuki communities have led to significant unrest, resulting in over 250 fatalities and thousands displaced since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

