Swift Justice: Grenade Attack Culprits Nabbed in Baramulla

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district have made significant progress in solving a grenade attack case, arresting three people with weapons and ammunition. This swift action was announced during a press conference held by Superintendent of Police, Operations, Baramulla, Feroz Yehya, on Saturday.

The grenade attack, targeting a Territorial Army camp in the Pattan area of the district, occurred on January 7. Even though the grenade caused severe damage to the MI room of the camp's roof, fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, according to Yehya.

Comprehensive technical and electronic investigations led to the arrest of the three suspects within 24 hours. A grenade, an AK-series rifle, a pistol, and numerous rounds of ammunition were recovered following their apprehension. Investigations are ongoing, with more arrests expected soon.

