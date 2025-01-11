UN Experts Demand End to Arbitrary Arrests and Enforced Disappearances in Venezuela Amid Protests Over Controversial Election

UN experts have urged the Venezuelan government to halt arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances of opposition members and pro-democracy activists as President Nicolás Maduro is inaugurated for a third term. The calls come amid widespread allegations of human rights abuses following the July 2024 presidential elections, which opposition parties claim were marred by irregularities.

“We are gravely concerned that reports of serious human rights violations in the country in the context of the July 2024 presidential elections have not receded,” the experts said in a statement.

Despite local and international outcry, Venezuelan authorities continue to crack down on dissent. At least 19 people were reportedly detained arbitrarily nationwide ahead of the inauguration, with eight individuals forcibly disappeared, according to UN reports.

Pattern of Repression and Allegations of Systematic Abuses

The experts highlighted a troubling trend of repression targeting opposition members and demonstrators, citing evidence of arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, and excessive use of force.

“Repeatedly, calls for peaceful protests by opposition parties have been followed by reports of systemic use of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention by state authorities, aimed at crushing dissent,” they said.

In the months leading up to the inauguration, UN experts documented allegations of unlawful killings, revocation of passports, persecution of political opponents, and violations of due process. These abuses occurred alongside irregularities during and after the elections, leaving many to question the legitimacy of the election process.

Impact on Civil Society and Protest Movements

Opposition parties had called for demonstrations during the inauguration to protest alleged election fraud, but the government’s response has reportedly created a climate of fear.

“The population is in a state of terror due to the reactions of the State,” the experts warned.

While some individuals detained after the elections have been released, dozens of cases involving enforced disappearances remain unresolved. Many of the victims are believed to have been targeted due to their actual or perceived political affiliations.

Demands for Accountability and Urgent Action

UN experts called on Venezuelan authorities to ensure the safety of demonstrators, refrain from violence, and uphold international human rights standards.

“The Venezuelan State must guarantee the safety of demonstrators and refrain from acts of violence and human rights violations that could put people’s lives and personal integrity at risk,” the experts stated.

They urged the government to release all individuals arbitrarily detained, provide clarity on the fate and whereabouts of missing persons, and address the systemic human rights abuses that have plagued the country.

“The State must also take prompt steps to address persistent reports of systematic human rights violations, especially against those critical of or dissenting with the Government,” the experts added.

Broader International Concerns

This is not the first time the UN has raised alarm over Venezuela’s deteriorating human rights situation. In August and September 2024, UN experts flagged serious concerns about widespread repression during the electoral process. These concerns included excessive use of force against demonstrators, unlawful dismissals, and persecution of political opponents, among other issues.

Despite ongoing dialogue with the Venezuelan government, the UN experts said that little progress has been made. Victims remain unprotected, and there has been no accountability for perpetrators of the abuses.

Conclusion and International Appeals

The experts concluded by urging the Venezuelan government to adhere to international law, protect peaceful protesters, and address the mounting evidence of human rights violations.

“Justice and accountability are fundamental to restoring public trust and safeguarding democratic principles,” they said.

The UN experts remain in contact with the Venezuelan government and have expressed their willingness to assist in resolving the human rights crisis. The international community continues to watch closely as Venezuela faces increasing pressure to ensure justice and accountability.