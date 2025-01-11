Left Menu

Police Inspector Suspended for Drinking in Dry Bihar

A police inspector in Jehanabad district, Bihar, was suspended after being caught via viral video consuming alcohol inside the police station. The incident also violates the state's prohibition laws, leading to departmental proceedings against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jehanabad | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable breach of Bihar's prohibition laws, a police officer in Jehanabad district has been suspended after being caught on video consuming alcohol inside a police station. The officer in question, Inspector Fakira Prasad Yadav, was the station house officer at Sikaria police station.

The disturbing footage, which went viral on social media platforms, prompted an official investigation by the district police. An official statement from the police confirmed the video's authenticity and led to Yadav's suspension following the investigation's findings.

With departmental proceedings now underway against Inspector Yadav, officials have emphasized the gravity of the offense, which stands as a direct violation of the statewide alcohol ban introduced by Nitish Kumar's government in April 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

