US Embassy Clarifies Stance on IRF Summit and Prayer Breakfast
The US government states it is not involved in organizing the IRF Summit or the National Prayer Breakfast. A US Embassy spokesperson clarified that participants' views do not represent the government's stance. Information on the events is available on their respective websites, refuting claims of Trump's invitation to BNP leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 12-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 11:00 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The US Embassy in Dhaka has clarified that the US government is not managing or influencing participation in the IRF Summit or the National Prayer Breakfast.
According to a spokesperson, these events are distinct from any government-organized forums and participants' views are not representative of US policies.
The announcement responds to reports of Donald Trump inviting Bangladesh Nationalist Party leaders to the events, which are independently organized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Federal appeals court upholds jury's USD 5 million award and sexual abuse finding against President-elect Donald Trump, reports AP.
Court Upholds $5M Verdict: E. Jean Carroll vs. Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump asks the Supreme Court to block sentencing in his hush money case in New York, reports AP.
Giorgia Meloni's Strategic Meeting with Donald Trump
Sebastian Stan's Challenging Role as Donald Trump and Golden Globe Triumph