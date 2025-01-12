Left Menu

US Embassy Clarifies Stance on IRF Summit and Prayer Breakfast

The US government states it is not involved in organizing the IRF Summit or the National Prayer Breakfast. A US Embassy spokesperson clarified that participants' views do not represent the government's stance. Information on the events is available on their respective websites, refuting claims of Trump's invitation to BNP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 12-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 11:00 IST
US Embassy Clarifies Stance on IRF Summit and Prayer Breakfast
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The US Embassy in Dhaka has clarified that the US government is not managing or influencing participation in the IRF Summit or the National Prayer Breakfast.

According to a spokesperson, these events are distinct from any government-organized forums and participants' views are not representative of US policies.

The announcement responds to reports of Donald Trump inviting Bangladesh Nationalist Party leaders to the events, which are independently organized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025