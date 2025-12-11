Left Menu

Leadership Crisis Brews: Odisha Congress Leader Challenges State Chief

Senior Congress leader Mohammed Moquim questions the leadership of Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das, citing electoral failures and ideological conflicts. The letter points to a growing discontent within the party as it struggles with directionless and demoralized grassroots workers.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-12-2025 08:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development within the Odisha Congress, senior party leader Mohammed Moquim has raised questions about the leadership of state unit chief Bhakta Charan Das. Concerned over the direction of the party, Moquim's letter to Sonia Gandhi highlights internal tensions.

Appointed OPCC president in February, Das faces criticism for losing three elections in his region, Nuapada, which is part of his parliamentary constituency. Moquim points to Das's history of aligning with political ideologies traditionally opposing the Congress as a factor causing unrest among party workers.

Amid electoral setbacks, including a significant defeat in a recent bypoll, Moquim's letter reflects broader dissatisfaction and calls for a reassessment of leadership strategies. Former OPCC president Jaydev Jena, however, downplayed these concerns, attributing them to normal intra-party communication.

