Tragic Fall from Construction Site Claims Two Lives in Delhi

A grandmother and her grandson tragically died after falling from an under-construction building in Dwarka, Delhi. The incident, which occurred when they accidentally plummeted onto a moving car, has led to a police investigation and legal proceedings. Both victims succumbed to their injuries at Aakash Hospital.

A 45-year-old woman and her one-year-old grandson have died in a tragic accident in Delhi's Dwarka. Police report that the pair fell from an upper floor of an under-construction building, landing on a moving car.

The call for urgent medical assistance came in at 5:03 pm on Wednesday from Sector-15, prompting a swift response from authorities. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victims had already been transported by locals to Aakash Hospital.

In the hospital, Mukesh, a laborer and local resident, shared with the police that his mother, Hari Bai, and his son, Raj, had accidentally fallen. Despite prompt medical care, both were declared dead due to severe injuries. The police have initiated a legal case following the crime team's site inspection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

