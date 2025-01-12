Russian Forces Advance: Strategic Villages and Airfield Strikes

Russian forces have seized control of two strategic villages in Ukraine - Yantarne in the Donetsk region and Kalynove in Kharkiv, as reported by the state-run TASS news agency, quoting the Russian defense ministry.

In a separate statement, the ministry announced that Russian forces have also launched attacks on Ukrainian military airfields within the last 24 hours.

Reuters has been unable to independently verify these battlefield updates or the extent of the territorial gains and airfield strikes.

