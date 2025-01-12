Left Menu

Russian Forces Advance: Strategic Villages and Airfield Strikes

Russian troops have reportedly taken control of Yantarne and Kalynove villages in Ukraine, according to TASS news agency, citing the defense ministry. Additionally, Russian forces allegedly conducted strikes on Ukrainian military airfields in the past 24 hours. Reuters could not verify these battlefield reports independently.

Updated: 12-01-2025 14:48 IST
Russian forces have seized control of two strategic villages in Ukraine - Yantarne in the Donetsk region and Kalynove in Kharkiv, as reported by the state-run TASS news agency, quoting the Russian defense ministry.

In a separate statement, the ministry announced that Russian forces have also launched attacks on Ukrainian military airfields within the last 24 hours.

Reuters has been unable to independently verify these battlefield updates or the extent of the territorial gains and airfield strikes.

