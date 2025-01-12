Diplomatic Friction: Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Border Tensions

In a move highlighting escalating tensions, Bangladesh's foreign ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Sunday. The call came amid allegations from Dhaka that India is attempting to erect fences at five border points, allegedly breaching bilateral agreements between the two nations.

Verma arrived at the ministry around 3:00 pm, engaging in a 45-minute discussion with Bangladesh's foreign secretary Jashim Uddin. The meeting underscores the seriousness with which Bangladesh views the ongoing border disputes.

While the Bangladeshi interim government has not yet released an official statement regarding the outcome of these talks, officials confirmed the summoning of the Indian envoy, marking a significant development in Indo-Bangla diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)