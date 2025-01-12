Left Menu

Diplomatic Friction: Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Border Tensions

Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma due to escalating border tensions, accusing India of unauthorized fence construction along the Indo-Bangla border. The meeting between Verma and Bangladesh's foreign secretary Jashim Uddin lasted 45 minutes. No official statement was released by the Bangladeshi interim government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:06 IST
In a move highlighting escalating tensions, Bangladesh's foreign ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Sunday. The call came amid allegations from Dhaka that India is attempting to erect fences at five border points, allegedly breaching bilateral agreements between the two nations.

Verma arrived at the ministry around 3:00 pm, engaging in a 45-minute discussion with Bangladesh's foreign secretary Jashim Uddin. The meeting underscores the seriousness with which Bangladesh views the ongoing border disputes.

While the Bangladeshi interim government has not yet released an official statement regarding the outcome of these talks, officials confirmed the summoning of the Indian envoy, marking a significant development in Indo-Bangla diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

