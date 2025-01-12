Germany Calls for Smart Sanctions Approach Amid Syrian Transition
Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, advocates for maintaining sanctions on Syrian officials guilty of war crimes while calling for a smart sanction approach to offer relief to Syrians post-Assad's overthrow. Despite prolonged sanctions imposed by multiple countries, calls for inclusive governance in Syria are rising as international communities deliberate Syria's future.
Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, emphasized the necessity of maintaining sanctions against Syrian officials accountable for wartime atrocities. Speaking during a conference in Saudi Arabia attended by leading European and Middle Eastern diplomats, she highlighted the importance of a 'smart approach' towards these sanctions to offer relief to the Syrian populace following President Bashar Assad's ousting last month.
Germany, among other nations, sanctioned the Assad government, which Baerbock asserts have hindered Syria's recovery from a civil war that has left an indelible mark, including the loss of 500,000 lives and mass displacement. Baerbock announced €50 million in aid, stressing the urgent need for humanitarian relief amid Syria's ongoing crisis.
As diplomatic dialogue persists, voices like EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stress the importance of an inclusive Syrian government that acknowledges all ethnic and religious communities. These talks come as the United States eases restrictions on Syria, signifying a shift in international policies relating to post-Assad Syria.
