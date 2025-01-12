Left Menu

Germany Calls for Smart Sanctions Approach Amid Syrian Transition

Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, advocates for maintaining sanctions on Syrian officials guilty of war crimes while calling for a smart sanction approach to offer relief to Syrians post-Assad's overthrow. Despite prolonged sanctions imposed by multiple countries, calls for inclusive governance in Syria are rising as international communities deliberate Syria's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 12-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 20:02 IST
Germany Calls for Smart Sanctions Approach Amid Syrian Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, emphasized the necessity of maintaining sanctions against Syrian officials accountable for wartime atrocities. Speaking during a conference in Saudi Arabia attended by leading European and Middle Eastern diplomats, she highlighted the importance of a 'smart approach' towards these sanctions to offer relief to the Syrian populace following President Bashar Assad's ousting last month.

Germany, among other nations, sanctioned the Assad government, which Baerbock asserts have hindered Syria's recovery from a civil war that has left an indelible mark, including the loss of 500,000 lives and mass displacement. Baerbock announced €50 million in aid, stressing the urgent need for humanitarian relief amid Syria's ongoing crisis.

As diplomatic dialogue persists, voices like EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stress the importance of an inclusive Syrian government that acknowledges all ethnic and religious communities. These talks come as the United States eases restrictions on Syria, signifying a shift in international policies relating to post-Assad Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025