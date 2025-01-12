Fasting Protest Intensifies: Dallewal's 48-Day Hunger Strike

Amid a deepening crisis, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a respected Punjab farmer leader, has entered the 48th day of his fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana. Dallewal's protest, which commenced on November 26 last year, demands the Central government offer a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, a plea echoing across farming communities.

Dallewal, leading the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), remains steadfast in refusing medical aid despite his worsening condition. In a bid to enlist broader support, Dallewal has reached out to religious figures, urging them to influence government decisions. Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar reiterated this call, highlighting ongoing protests and their critical demands.

The farmers' movement, active for over eleven months, underscores grievances and seeks justice following confrontations with police. The collective also points to a parliamentary panel's support for the MSP, citing it as pivotal for farmers' purchasing power and the national economy. The sustained efforts signify a broader demand for reform and farmer rights, with visits from supporting groups intensifying solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)