Court Orders AIIMS to Conduct Surgery for Alleged AgustaWestland Middleman

A Delhi court has instructed AIIMS to perform a hip replacement surgery for Christian Michel James, a British national involved in the AgustaWestland case. James, suffering from severe pain, needs the surgery as recommended by doctors. The case involves a significant financial scandal from 2010.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 21:48 IST
Christian Michel James
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Delhi court has mandated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to carry out a hip replacement surgery for Christian Michel James, a British national currently imprisoned for his alleged role as a middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal case.

James, who was extradited in 2018, presented an application citing 'excruciating pain' in daily activities and the necessity for surgery as advised by AIIMS doctors. Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal ordered the surgery to be scheduled for February 2025.

The AgustaWestland case revolves around a massive financial scandal involving the procurement of 12 VVIP helicopters in a deal that reportedly caused a loss of 398.21 million euros to the Indian exchequer. Investigations continue into this high-profile case with James and two other middlemen under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

