Demand for Independent Home Minister in Maharashtra Gains Momentum

Anandraj Ambedkar, the Republican Sena chief, has called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to appoint an independent home minister to handle the state's law and order situation.

The call follows the murder of a Beed village sarpanch and the death of a Dalit student in judicial custody, incidents fueling significant unrest in the region.

Ambedkar demanded a CBI investigation and compensation for the victims' families, alongside criticising certain sections' support for 'Manuvaad' and calling out Union Minister Amit Shah for disrespecting Babasaheb Ambedkar.

