Demand for Independent Home Minister in Maharashtra Gains Momentum
Republican Sena chief Anandraj Ambedkar urged Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to appoint a separate home minister for maintaining law and order. His comments followed two deaths in the state and he demanded a CBI inquiry, compensation for victims' families, and government jobs for family members.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Anandraj Ambedkar, the Republican Sena chief, has called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to appoint an independent home minister to handle the state's law and order situation.
The call follows the murder of a Beed village sarpanch and the death of a Dalit student in judicial custody, incidents fueling significant unrest in the region.
Ambedkar demanded a CBI investigation and compensation for the victims' families, alongside criticising certain sections' support for 'Manuvaad' and calling out Union Minister Amit Shah for disrespecting Babasaheb Ambedkar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
