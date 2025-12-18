Left Menu

Seers Push for Parameshwara as Dalit CM Amid Congress Leadership Tussle

A coalition of seers from various communities met to advocate for G Parameshwara as the next chief minister amidst internal Congress disputes. Their push emphasizes his Dalit identity, aiming to align leadership with community representation. Tension over leadership continues with a possible change in the current CM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumakuru | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:35 IST
G Parameshwara
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, seers from diverse communities gathered to advocate for Home Minister G Parameshwara as the next chief minister. This comes amid the ongoing leadership conflict within the ruling Congress party in the state.

The assembly of seers, including representatives from the Lingayat, Vokkaliga, backward, and Dalit communities, submitted a unified plea for Parameshwara, emphasizing his Dalit background as a key factor in their push for inclusive leadership. Hanumanthanatha Swamiji of Kunchitigara Maha Samsthana Matha spoke to reporters, underscoring that Parameshwara's appointment could catalyze overall district development.

With internal calls for leadership change gaining ground, Parameshwara has emerged as a prominent contender. This development follows a meeting between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar, hinting at a temporary resolution to the leadership struggle while speculation around a 'power-sharing' agreement persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

