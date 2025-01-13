Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Young Riders

Two young men, Amir and Suhail, lost their lives in a tragic motorcycle accident caused by an unidentified speeding vehicle near Umerpur Choki. The incident occurred while they were returning from Shahpur to Budhana. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:00 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Young Riders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident, two young men were killed when a speeding unidentified vehicle collided with their motorcycle, police reported on Monday.

The fatal incident occurred near Umerpur Choki, within Shahpur Police Station's jurisdiction, late last night as the victims were traveling back to Budhana town.

The victims, identified as Amir, 18, and Suhail, 19, succumbed to their injuries. Authorities have sent their bodies for post-mortem examinations and have launched an investigation into this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025