Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Young Riders

In a tragic accident, two young men were killed when a speeding unidentified vehicle collided with their motorcycle, police reported on Monday.

The fatal incident occurred near Umerpur Choki, within Shahpur Police Station's jurisdiction, late last night as the victims were traveling back to Budhana town.

The victims, identified as Amir, 18, and Suhail, 19, succumbed to their injuries. Authorities have sent their bodies for post-mortem examinations and have launched an investigation into this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)