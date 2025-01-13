Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Young Riders
Two young men, Amir and Suhail, lost their lives in a tragic motorcycle accident caused by an unidentified speeding vehicle near Umerpur Choki. The incident occurred while they were returning from Shahpur to Budhana. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic accident, two young men were killed when a speeding unidentified vehicle collided with their motorcycle, police reported on Monday.
The fatal incident occurred near Umerpur Choki, within Shahpur Police Station's jurisdiction, late last night as the victims were traveling back to Budhana town.
The victims, identified as Amir, 18, and Suhail, 19, succumbed to their injuries. Authorities have sent their bodies for post-mortem examinations and have launched an investigation into this tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement