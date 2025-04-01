Left Menu

Tragic Morning Walk: Unidentified Vehicle Claims Life in Pune

A 49-year-old man, Sujit Kumar Singh, died during his morning walk in Pune's Undri area after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. Despite the absence of CCTV footage at the accident site, nearby recordings partially captured the event. Police are investigating eight locations to identify the vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 49-year-old man lost his life during a morning walk in Pune's Undri area on Tuesday after being struck by an unidentified vehicle, local authorities reported.

The victim, Sujit Kumar Singh, was reportedly thrown against a roadside wall after being hit around 6:40 a.m., resulting in his death on the spot. Though the accident site lacked any CCTV cameras, police have retrieved footage from nearby residential areas. One piece of footage depicts Singh jogging 70 to 80 meters from the accident site, with a car appearing just seconds later.

The police suspect that the same vehicle may have been involved in the incident, although its license plate remains elusive in the recordings. The Kalepadal police are examining recordings from eight locations in the vicinity in an effort to track down and identify the offending vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

