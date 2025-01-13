Public Invited to Participate in Rewrite of Arms Act 1983

New Zealanders now have the chance to contribute to shaping the future of firearms regulation, as the consultation period for the rewrite of the Arms Act 1983 officially opens. Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee is encouraging the public to engage with the process, which will remain open until 28 February 2025.

The rewrite of the Arms Act aims to create a regulatory framework that balances public safety with efficient processes. The initiative follows a commitment made by the Government to modernize firearms legislation to better address the needs of contemporary New Zealand.

“As flagged prior to Christmas, the consultation period for the Arms Act rewrite has opened today and will run through until 28 February 2025,” said Mrs. McKee.

“The submissions received on the Ministry of Justice discussion document will feed into the policy development process, which will be led by the ministry. Following policy development, the Government will introduce a bill to Parliament, providing the public with another opportunity to make submissions through the select committee process.”

Call for Broad Public Engagement

Minister McKee emphasized the importance of public involvement in shaping legislation that impacts everyone.

“This Government wants to rewrite the Act to put in place a fit-for-purpose regime which has public safety and simple, effective regulatory processes at its heart. It is important that everyone has confidence in how firearms are controlled and, therefore, everyone has a role to play in the rewrite of the Act,” she said.

Mrs. McKee encouraged New Zealanders to review the Ministry of Justice’s discussion document, available on the official firearms reform page, and provide detailed feedback. Submissions can address a variety of topics, from the licensing system and firearm storage requirements to enforcement and penalties for non-compliance.

Key Objectives of the Rewrite

The Government has identified several goals for the new Arms Act, including:

Enhancing public safety by ensuring firearms are only accessible to fit and proper individuals.

Streamlining regulatory processes to reduce complexity for law-abiding firearm owners.

to reduce complexity for law-abiding firearm owners. Improving accountability and enforcement to better address illegal firearms and unsafe practices.

to better address illegal firearms and unsafe practices. Ensuring clear and effective communication with firearm users, regulators, and the wider public.

Opportunities for Further Participation

After the consultation period concludes, the Ministry of Justice will use the feedback to develop policy recommendations. A draft bill will then be introduced to Parliament, where the public can make additional submissions during the select committee stage.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to modernize the Arms Act, and I urge everyone to take the time to engage in the consultation process,” said Minister McKee.

How to Participate

To participate, individuals and organizations can access the discussion document on the Ministry of Justice’s website and submit their feedback by 28 February 2025. Contributions will play a critical role in ensuring the legislation reflects the perspectives and concerns of all stakeholders.

This consultation represents a significant step forward in creating a firearms regulatory framework that is transparent, fair, and prioritizes public safety for all New Zealanders.