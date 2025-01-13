Left Menu

Russian Forces Thwart Drone Attack on TurkStream Pipeline

Russian forces intercepted nine Ukrainian drones targeting the TurkStream gas pipeline in the Krasnodar region. The attack aimed at a compressor station, but operations remained unaffected, with no reported casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent development, the Russian defense ministry reported the interception of nine Ukrainian drones. These unmanned aerial vehicles attempted to target the infrastructure of the TurkStream gas pipeline, a crucial route for Russian gas to Turkey and Europe.

The ministry further detailed that the drones targeted a compressor station situated in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar. Despite the attempted assault, the facility continued its operations without disruption.

Reassuringly, the Russian defense ministry confirmed that the attempt resulted in no casualties, and the compressor station remained fully functional.

(With inputs from agencies.)

