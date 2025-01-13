Russian Forces Thwart Drone Attack on TurkStream Pipeline
Russian forces intercepted nine Ukrainian drones targeting the TurkStream gas pipeline in the Krasnodar region. The attack aimed at a compressor station, but operations remained unaffected, with no reported casualties.
In a recent development, the Russian defense ministry reported the interception of nine Ukrainian drones. These unmanned aerial vehicles attempted to target the infrastructure of the TurkStream gas pipeline, a crucial route for Russian gas to Turkey and Europe.
The ministry further detailed that the drones targeted a compressor station situated in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar. Despite the attempted assault, the facility continued its operations without disruption.
Reassuringly, the Russian defense ministry confirmed that the attempt resulted in no casualties, and the compressor station remained fully functional.
