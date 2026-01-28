Zelenskiy Condemns Deadly Russian Drone Attack as Terrorism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has condemned a Russian drone strike on a civilian train in the northeastern Kharkiv region, labeling it as 'terrorism.' The attack resulted in the deaths of four individuals.

In a statement shared on the Telegram messaging app, Zelenskiy voiced that any drone strike targeting civilian infrastructure deserves to be considered an act of terrorism.

Zelenskiy's condemnation highlights the ongoing tensions and the severe human impact caused by the conflict, underscoring his call for international recognition and response.

