Left Menu

Zelenskiy Condemns Deadly Russian Drone Attack as Terrorism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned a Russian drone attack on a train in Kharkiv as terrorism, resulting in four deaths. He emphasized that such an attack on civilians should be universally recognized as terrorism. The statement was made on Zelenskiy's Telegram account.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 01:23 IST
Zelenskiy Condemns Deadly Russian Drone Attack as Terrorism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has condemned a Russian drone strike on a civilian train in the northeastern Kharkiv region, labeling it as 'terrorism.' The attack resulted in the deaths of four individuals.

In a statement shared on the Telegram messaging app, Zelenskiy voiced that any drone strike targeting civilian infrastructure deserves to be considered an act of terrorism.

Zelenskiy's condemnation highlights the ongoing tensions and the severe human impact caused by the conflict, underscoring his call for international recognition and response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026