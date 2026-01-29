Left Menu

Escalating Drone Attacks Endanger Ukraine's Path to Peace

A recent Russian drone attack in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region has killed three people, amid warnings from President Zelenskyy about a potential large-scale assault. Despite ongoing U.S.-brokered peace talks, tensions remain high as drone and missile attacks continue to batter Ukraine's infrastructure.

Kyiv | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:09 IST
  • Ukraine

A nighttime Russian drone attack in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region resulted in the deaths of three individuals, according to local authorities. This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautions that Moscow may be preparing for a new extensive attack campaign, despite the weekend's plans for continued U.S.-mediated peace discussions.

The strike on Zaporizhzhia ignited a significant fire in an apartment building, and emergency services reported ongoing efforts to control the blaze. Concurrently, firefighters in the Dnipropetrovsk region worked overnight to quell fires, with reports of two injuries, officials confirmed.

Zelenskyy highlighted intelligence suggesting Russia is amassing forces for a large-scale air attack targeting Ukraine's power grid, undermining the peace talks. The European Union's top diplomat criticized Russia for not engaging seriously in negotiations and advocated for more international pressure to compel Moscow to concede.

