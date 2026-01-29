Escalating Drone Attacks Endanger Ukraine's Path to Peace

A nighttime Russian drone attack in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region resulted in the deaths of three individuals, according to local authorities. This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautions that Moscow may be preparing for a new extensive attack campaign, despite the weekend's plans for continued U.S.-mediated peace discussions.

The strike on Zaporizhzhia ignited a significant fire in an apartment building, and emergency services reported ongoing efforts to control the blaze. Concurrently, firefighters in the Dnipropetrovsk region worked overnight to quell fires, with reports of two injuries, officials confirmed.

Zelenskyy highlighted intelligence suggesting Russia is amassing forces for a large-scale air attack targeting Ukraine's power grid, undermining the peace talks. The European Union's top diplomat criticized Russia for not engaging seriously in negotiations and advocated for more international pressure to compel Moscow to concede.

