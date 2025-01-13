Tribute to Heroes: Remembering the Sacrifice at Z-Morh Tunnel
CM Omar Abdullah honored the individuals who lost their lives in the terror attack on the Z-Morh tunnel. He emphasized their sacrifice and contribution to the Jammu and Kashmir region and the nation as a whole. Their dedication has made impactful contributions to the project and national security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonamarg | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:22 IST
- Country:
- India
In a moving tribute, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah honored those who perished in the terror attack on the Z-Morh tunnel. He highlighted their ultimate sacrifice, emphasizing the importance of their contributions to the project.
The individuals who lost their lives will be remembered not only for their dedication to the infrastructure project but also for their role in bolstering the region's security and development.
Abdullah's words serve as a poignant reminder of the human cost involved in the ongoing efforts to ensure progress and safety in Jammu and Kashmir and the wider nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Exclusion of Historical Holidays in Jammu and Kashmir
Omar Abdullah Praises Manmohan Singh’s Lasting Impact on Jammu and Kashmir, Amidst Memorial Controversy
Security Vigil in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Snowfall Challenges
NIA Sets Record with 100% Conviction Rate in 2024: A New Era in National Security
Biden's Block on Nippon Steel Deal Sparks U.S. National Security Debate