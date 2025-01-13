Tribute to Heroes: Remembering the Sacrifice at Z-Morh Tunnel

In a moving tribute, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah honored those who perished in the terror attack on the Z-Morh tunnel. He highlighted their ultimate sacrifice, emphasizing the importance of their contributions to the project.

The individuals who lost their lives will be remembered not only for their dedication to the infrastructure project but also for their role in bolstering the region's security and development.

Abdullah's words serve as a poignant reminder of the human cost involved in the ongoing efforts to ensure progress and safety in Jammu and Kashmir and the wider nation.

