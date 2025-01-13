Left Menu

Tribute to Heroes: Remembering the Sacrifice at Z-Morh Tunnel

CM Omar Abdullah honored the individuals who lost their lives in the terror attack on the Z-Morh tunnel. He emphasized their sacrifice and contribution to the Jammu and Kashmir region and the nation as a whole. Their dedication has made impactful contributions to the project and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonamarg | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:22 IST
Tribute to Heroes: Remembering the Sacrifice at Z-Morh Tunnel
National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a moving tribute, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah honored those who perished in the terror attack on the Z-Morh tunnel. He highlighted their ultimate sacrifice, emphasizing the importance of their contributions to the project.

The individuals who lost their lives will be remembered not only for their dedication to the infrastructure project but also for their role in bolstering the region's security and development.

Abdullah's words serve as a poignant reminder of the human cost involved in the ongoing efforts to ensure progress and safety in Jammu and Kashmir and the wider nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025