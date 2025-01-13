Philippines Challenges China's 'Escalatory Actions' in South China Sea

The Philippines on Monday issued a stern call to Beijing to halt its escalating actions in the South China Sea, following a formal protest regarding the presence of Chinese coast guard, militia, and navy entities within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The protest arose due to Chinese coast guard vessels operating near the disputed Scarborough Shoal on January 5 and 10, including a substantial 165-meter-long vessel ominously dubbed "the monster" by the Philippines. Additionally, a Chinese navy helicopter's deployment intensified concerns. The country's national maritime council criticized the actions, emphasizing their contravention of both national and international maritime laws.

In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun defended their coast guard's patrols as legitimate and beyond criticism. As tensions rise, the Philippines continues to ally with the U.S. and Japan, reinforcing diplomatic efforts to address China's sweeping territorial claims, which conflict with the EEZs of neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)