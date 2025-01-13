Supreme Court Calls for Review of Babloo Srivastava's Case

The Supreme Court has called upon the Uttar Pradesh government to reassess the case of Babloo Srivastava, aiming for his premature release from a life sentence linked to a 1993 murder. The directive emphasizes expediting the process and addressing the plea under Section 473 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which offers a different scope compared to previous legal provisions.

Srivastava, associated in the past with notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, has been imprisoned for over 26 years. Despite a prior denial under the United Provinces Prisoners' Release on Probation Act, 1938, his conduct in jail and the length of his imprisonment were cited as reasons for reconsideration of his release. The top court remarked on the necessity of a decision regarding his potential release.

Arrested overseas and extradited in 1995, Srivastava was eventually convicted by a TADA court for the murder of customs officer L D Arora. The case, which drew attention due to its high-profile connections, underscores ongoing debates over stringent detention terms and rehabilitation opportunities. The court's latest order mandates a rapid review process involving both state and central authorities.

