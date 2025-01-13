Left Menu

BJP's Verma Blasts AAP Over Unfulfilled Housing Promises

BJP leader Parvesh Verma accused AAP of not delivering on housing promises for slum dwellers in Delhi despite collecting substantial funds. Verma revealed documents allegedly showing AAP's failure and criticized Kejriwal for misguiding the public. He accused AAP of demolishing slums and shifting blame onto BJP.

BJP leader Parvesh Verma launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly failing to provide housing to slum dwellers in Delhi as promised. Despite substantial payments to the government under the housing scheme, Verma claimed that these residents have yet to receive their homes.

The BJP candidate, running against AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming Assembly elections, criticized the former Delhi chief minister for his claims that the BJP would demolish city slums if voted into power. Verma challenged Kejriwal on his promises, accusing him of building a 'Sheesh Mahal' while neglecting the poor.

Verma's remarks came as AAP chief Kejriwal called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw cases and resettle displaced slum dwellers. Verma presented documents from RTI applications suggesting AAP's Municipal Corporation of Delhi had conducted demolitions while failing to resolve housing issues.

