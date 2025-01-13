Left Menu

Ceasefire in Crisis: Stalled Negotiations Between Israel and Hamas

Ongoing indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, backed by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, aim to end the Gaza conflict and exchange prisoners. Talks have stalled due to disagreements over ceasefire terms, hostages, and Israeli strategic interests. The humanitarian and political stakes remain high as both sides stand firm.

Updated: 13-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:36 IST
Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, have hit significant roadblocks. The talks, aimed at exchanging hostages for Palestinian prisoners, are facing challenges regarding the specifics of the exchange, a potential ceasefire, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Amid accusations of backtracking from both sides, the conflict continues with substantial loss of life, primarily among Palestinians. Humanitarian efforts to aid those suffering remain severely hampered, with international concern growing over a potential famine in Gaza's densely populated regions.

The impasse also deals with strategic corridors and future governance of Gaza. Israel's continued military actions and governance control proposals meet resistance from Hamas, who demands a halt in hostilities and lifting of blockades. The complex negotiation landscape leaves little room for immediate resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

