Delhi HC Questions Government's Delay in Presenting CAG Reports

The Delhi High Court expressed concern over the state government's delay in presenting the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports to the assembly, stating it casts doubt on its intentions. Justice Sachin Datta highlighted the government's reluctance to facilitate a discussion on the reports.

A petition by opposition BJP MLAs sought a directive for the assembly speaker to call a session to table the reports, which criticize policies of the AAP-led government. The state's counsel argued against what it viewed as a political maneuver by the petitioners.

The court considered its authority to mandate legislative action but noted it could not intervene in the internal workings of the assembly. A decision is awaited in the next hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)