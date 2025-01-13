C-DOT Partners with IIT Mandi and IIT Jammu to Develop Indigenous Wideband Spectrum-Sensor ASIC Chip

In a significant move towards advancing indigenous next-generation telecommunications technology, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier Telecom R&D organization of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, has entered into a collaborative agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) and the Indian Institute of Technology Jammu (IIT Jammu). This collaboration focuses on the development of a state-of-the-art "Wideband Spectrum-Sensor ASIC Chip" aimed at enhancing spectrum utilization.

Under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme, this initiative seeks to improve spectrum efficiency through innovative spectrum sensing technologies. The project will develop hardware-friendly communication algorithms to sense wideband spectrum (beyond 2 GHz of bandwidth). These algorithms will identify and utilize underutilized bands (spectrum holes), enhancing spectrum utilization efficiency.

Key focus areas include:

Wideband Spectrum Sensing (WSS) Algorithms: Design of efficient algorithms to detect spectrum holes without interfering with primary networks.

Hardware Architecture Development: Creation of hardware-efficient architectures capable of achieving short sensing times, high data throughput, and enhanced efficiency.

Cognitive Radio Module: Development of a module targeting the 6 GHz satellite band (5.925–7.125 GHz) for spectrum sensing and communication.

Prototype and ASIC Development: Initial emulation in FPGA environments, followed by the creation of application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) chips.

The project will generate intellectual property (IP) for dynamic spectrum access, positioning India as a global leader in wideband spectrum sensing technology.

Strategic Impact

The spectrum sensing technology developed through this collaboration is critical to enabling cognitive radio systems that adapt to dynamic environments by utilizing underutilized frequencies. This advancement is expected to significantly enhance broadband accessibility, particularly in rural areas, thereby bridging the digital divide across India.

Moreover, this initiative aligns with key national missions, including Make-in-India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the India Semiconductor Mission, strengthening India’s self-reliance in advanced semiconductor technologies and telecommunications.

Leadership and Vision

The agreement was signed during a ceremony attended by prominent dignitaries, including:

Dr. Raj Kumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT

Dr. Rahul Shrestha, Principal Investigator, IIT Mandi

Dr. Rohit B. Chaurasiya, Co-Investigator, IIT Jammu

Dr. Pankaj Kumar Dalela and Ms. Shikha Srivastava, Directors of C-DOT

Dr. Upadhyay emphasized the critical role of indigenously developed spectrum sensing technologies in meeting the diverse needs of India’s telecommunications sector. He reaffirmed C-DOT's commitment to the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and its mission to develop cutting-edge technologies tailored for India.

Dr. Shrestha and Dr. Chaurasiya reiterated their dedication to advancing dynamic spectrum access technologies. They highlighted the importance of their collaboration with DoT and C-DOT, stating that it significantly enhances India’s research infrastructure in the telecom sector while boosting innovation in spectrum sensing technologies.

Future Prospects

The Wideband Spectrum-Sensor ASIC Chip project is expected to deliver several milestones:

Improved broadband services in underserved rural areas.

Enhanced global competitiveness for India in the telecommunications sector.

Creation of robust IP frameworks in wideband spectrum sensing.

Development of indigenous semiconductor solutions for dynamic spectrum access.

By addressing critical technological challenges and fostering collaboration among government, academia, and R&D institutions, the initiative underscores India’s position as a global leader in telecommunications innovation.