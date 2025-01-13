Russia and Iran Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are scheduled to meet in Russia on January 17 to sign a long-anticipated comprehensive strategic partnership pact, the Kremlin announced on Monday. The conversation will focus on broadening bilateral relations in areas such as trade, investment, transport, logistics, and humanitarian collaborations.

According to the Kremlin, both leaders will also deliberate on pressing regional and international issues during their talks. In a shift observed since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, Russia has been strengthening its alliances with Iran and other nations at odds with the U.S., including North Korea.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicated in October that this strategic partnership with Tehran could encompass enhanced defense cooperation. Meanwhile, in September, the United States accused Iran of supplying Russia with short-range ballistic missiles aimed at Ukraine, leading to sanctions targeting involved ships and companies. Tehran, however, has denied these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)