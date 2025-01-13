Minister Advocates for a Revamp in CIDCO Housing Norms

In a significant announcement on Monday, Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat revealed plans to overhaul current regulations imposed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on homebuyers. The proposed changes aim to allow multiple family members to qualify for property purchases.

During an interview with a regional news channel, Minister Shirsat, who oversees social justice, highlighted the restrictive nature of existing CIDCO rules, which prevent individuals from buying CIDCO-built properties if their father already owns one. These constraints, he argues, fail to consider the natural expansion of families.

Addressing further concerns, Shirsat emphasized the need for CIDCO homes to be more affordable, acknowledging that while this might result in losses for the development authority, it is crucial for public benefit. Variation in property rates was also noted, with CIDCO homes sometimes priced above or below market values.

