Left Menu

Fire Relief Efforts Bolstered by Himachal CM's Pledges

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited Kullu district to support victims of a fire that destroyed 17 homes, leaving many homeless. He announced financial aid, utilities, and road repairs. Additional support includes monthly renting assistance and funding for cattle sheds, accentuating the government's commitment to rapid rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:11 IST
Fire Relief Efforts Bolstered by Himachal CM's Pledges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent visit to Kullu district, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed the aftermath of a devastating fire that razed 17 homes, leaving numerous families homeless. The incident took place on New Year's Day in Tandi village, affecting around 140 people across 30 families. The Chief Minister met with affected families to offer both immediate relief and long-term support measures.

The Chief Minister announced financial aid of Rs 7 lakh for reconstruction for those who lost their homes. Additionally, monthly assistance of Rs. 5,000 will be provided to families living in rented accommodations for up to six months, with an extension if rebuilding is delayed. Essential services such as free electricity and water connections were also promised, along with the provision of timber for rebuilding efforts.

Further initiatives include the allocation of Rs. 75 lakh for constructing a metal road and Rs. 1 crore for repairing the road leading to Tandi. To enhance safety, a new fire station will be established in Banjar, and solutions will be explored to mitigate low-voltage electricity issues, potentially via a solar power project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025