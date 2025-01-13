Fire Relief Efforts Bolstered by Himachal CM's Pledges

In a recent visit to Kullu district, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed the aftermath of a devastating fire that razed 17 homes, leaving numerous families homeless. The incident took place on New Year's Day in Tandi village, affecting around 140 people across 30 families. The Chief Minister met with affected families to offer both immediate relief and long-term support measures.

The Chief Minister announced financial aid of Rs 7 lakh for reconstruction for those who lost their homes. Additionally, monthly assistance of Rs. 5,000 will be provided to families living in rented accommodations for up to six months, with an extension if rebuilding is delayed. Essential services such as free electricity and water connections were also promised, along with the provision of timber for rebuilding efforts.

Further initiatives include the allocation of Rs. 75 lakh for constructing a metal road and Rs. 1 crore for repairing the road leading to Tandi. To enhance safety, a new fire station will be established in Banjar, and solutions will be explored to mitigate low-voltage electricity issues, potentially via a solar power project.

