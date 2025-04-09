Left Menu

Transformation Ahead: Elphinstone Bridge to Undergo Major Reconstruction

The Elphinstone Road Over Bridge in Mumbai will be closed for demolition and reconstruction to enhance east-west connectivity. Expected to cause traffic disruptions, the bridge will be replaced by a modern double-decker structure linking key roads, part of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project.

Updated: 09-04-2025 20:35 IST
The century-old Elphinstone Road Over Bridge, pivotal for east-west traffic flow in Mumbai, is set for a complete overhaul. Authorities announced its closure for a two-year reconstruction starting this week, aiming for a modern replacement.

Feedback from the community on traffic diversions was requested by April 13, ahead of the bridge's scheduled shutdown. The bridge serves as a critical link between Parel and Prabhadevi, with its reconstruction incorporated into the larger Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project managed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

This reconstruction is expected to bring traffic challenges, notably in areas such as Dadar and Lower Parel. However, the new double-decker bridge is anticipated to significantly reduce travel time, offering seamless connectivity from the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link to the Bandra Worli Sea Link once completed.

