Borno Attack: Extremist Violence Strikes Again
At least 40 farmers were killed by Islamic militants in Borno, Nigeria. Suspected Boko Haram extremists, loyal to Islamic State, executed the attack. Borno's governor calls for an investigation and urges civilians to stay in safe zones. Boko Haram's insurgency has killed 35,000 and displaced millions.
At least 40 farmers were brutally killed by Islamic militants in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, according to a government official on Monday.
The devastating attack took place on Sunday, with suspicions pointing towards extremist factions of Boko Haram, as well as breakaway groups loyal to the Islamic State. Borno state Governor Babagana Umara Zulum disclosed the incident, urging civilians to remain in army-cleared "safe zones" to avoid danger.
The governor also demanded a comprehensive investigation into this violent attack, calling on the armed forces to take decisive action against those responsible for this egregious act. Boko Haram's long-standing conflict, originating in 2009, has claimed 35,000 lives and displaced over 2 million people, spilling into neighboring regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)