Cross-Border Smuggling Foiled: BSF Seizes Contraband and Pigeons

The Border Security Force arrested five individuals, including two Bangladeshis, for smuggling banned goods across the India-Bangladesh border. Seizures included Phensedyl bottles, Tapentadol strips, two cattle, and pigeons. Arrests and rescues took place at various border outposts, with the goods sent for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted a cross-border smuggling attempt, capturing five individuals, including two Bangladeshis, on allegations of illegal infiltration and goods smuggling, reported the BSF on Monday.

Authorities seized 535 Phensedyl bottles, 400 Tapentadol strips, two cattle, and 100 pigeons in operations spanning several border outposts in the South Bengal Frontier and Malda district.

The confiscated items have been turned over for further investigation and appropriate action. Local police and forest departments are collaborating with the BSF to address this smuggling incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

