Cross-Border Smuggling Foiled: BSF Seizes Contraband and Pigeons

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted a cross-border smuggling attempt, capturing five individuals, including two Bangladeshis, on allegations of illegal infiltration and goods smuggling, reported the BSF on Monday.

Authorities seized 535 Phensedyl bottles, 400 Tapentadol strips, two cattle, and 100 pigeons in operations spanning several border outposts in the South Bengal Frontier and Malda district.

The confiscated items have been turned over for further investigation and appropriate action. Local police and forest departments are collaborating with the BSF to address this smuggling incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)