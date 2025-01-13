Left Menu

Justice K Vinod Chandran Takes the Supreme Court Stage

Justice K Vinod Chandran, formerly Chief Justice of Patna High Court, has been appointed as a Supreme Court judge, enhancing the court's functioning to 33 judges. The decision was made due to his extensive legal experience and the lack of representation from Kerala in the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:43 IST
  • India

Justice K Vinod Chandran, previously Chief Justice of Patna High Court, has been appointed to the esteemed position of Supreme Court judge, marking a significant milestone in his legal career.

The Supreme Court Collegium proposed his name on January 7, a move that was officially confirmed by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal through a public announcement on X.

Justice Chandran's appointment comes as a result of his 11 years of service in the Kerala High Court and more than a year as Chief Justice, recognized for his expertise in diverse legal fields. His elevation also addresses the lack of representatives from Kerala in the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

