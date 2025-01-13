Justice K Vinod Chandran Takes the Supreme Court Stage
Justice K Vinod Chandran, formerly Chief Justice of Patna High Court, has been appointed as a Supreme Court judge, enhancing the court's functioning to 33 judges. The decision was made due to his extensive legal experience and the lack of representation from Kerala in the court.
- Country:
- India
Justice K Vinod Chandran, previously Chief Justice of Patna High Court, has been appointed to the esteemed position of Supreme Court judge, marking a significant milestone in his legal career.
The Supreme Court Collegium proposed his name on January 7, a move that was officially confirmed by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal through a public announcement on X.
Justice Chandran's appointment comes as a result of his 11 years of service in the Kerala High Court and more than a year as Chief Justice, recognized for his expertise in diverse legal fields. His elevation also addresses the lack of representatives from Kerala in the Supreme Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)