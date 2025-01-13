AIADMK Leader Demands Justice in Hospital Harassment Case

The AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, expressed his shock and demanded strict action following an alleged sexual harassment incident involving a female patient at a government hospital by an intoxicated intruder.

Palaniswami criticized the DMK government, stating that the incident underscored the alarming state of women's safety in the region. He highlighted that the occurrence in the state capital's major hospital is a blemish on the administration's track record on gender safety.

The police reported that the suspect, a 28-year-old intoxicated man, had been apprehended after patients and staff intervened when the woman raised an alarm. Palaniswami urged the current regime to ensure the maximum legal punishment for the perpetrator.

