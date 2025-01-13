Left Menu

Stalled Steel Takeover: Nippon Steel's Bid for US Steel Faces Political Turmoil

Nippon Steel's pursuit of acquiring US Steel is delayed again after the Biden administration grants an extension due to national security concerns. With both Biden and Trump opposing the deal, a future decision rests with a potentially new CFIUS and presidency. The controversy has sparked legal battles and union tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harrisburg | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:57 IST
Stalled Steel Takeover: Nippon Steel's Bid for US Steel Faces Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Nippon Steel's attempt to acquire US Steel finds itself in limbo as the Biden administration extends the deadline for the deal. Originally blocked by President Biden over national security concerns, the acquisition is now set for reconsideration by mid-June.

Both President-elect Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden have expressed disapproval, citing national security threats. Despite this, the US Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) remains divided on the issue, as their extension signals a chance for another evaluation.

The proposed acquisition has sparked legal disputes and significant political debate. While the United Steelworkers union has voiced opposition over potential job losses, Nippon Steel argues the deal would bolster US competitiveness against China. The story continues to unfold as the deadline approaches, placing the future of American steel on precarious terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025