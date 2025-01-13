Shivraj Singh Chouhan Leads Review Meeting on Key Farm Issues and State-level Collaboration

Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chaired a high-level review meeting today to address several critical agricultural issues, including farm produce, marketing, and the impact of weather conditions. Senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture participated in the meeting, which aimed to streamline efforts and enhance cooperation between the central and state governments to resolve ongoing challenges in the agricultural sector.

The meeting focused on several key areas, including:

Farm Produce Marketing: Strategies to improve the marketing and sale of agricultural products, with special attention to the import-export dynamics of various farm produce.

Weather Impact: The impact of changing weather patterns on crop production, and how to mitigate challenges faced by farmers due to unpredictable weather conditions.

Farmer Distress: Addressing issues related to farmers' distress, including the need for fair pricing and timely intervention in cases of financial strain.

Chouhan emphasized the importance of consistent dialogue between the central government and state governments to effectively address challenges at the grassroots level. He indicated that in addition to his weekly reviews on agricultural matters, he will periodically hold meetings with state-level agriculture ministers to ensure greater coordination on pressing agricultural issues.

State-Level Engagement and Focus on Crop Rates

As part of this ongoing effort, a review meeting is scheduled with state officials tomorrow to discuss the prevailing lentil rates and procurement prices for all varieties of lentils, including Arhar, Chana, and Masur, focusing on both the Kharif 2024 and Rabi 2024 crops. This review will also look at the need for importation and export of lentils and other oilseeds in relation to national production and consumption patterns.

The Trade Division has been tasked with providing a comparative analysis every week on the demand for imported lentils and oilseeds vis-à-vis domestic production, along with insights into export potential. This report will focus on Chana, Arhar, and Masoor, analyzing both costs and benefits for farmers and consumers. It will also propose possible interventions by the Department of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare (DAFW).

Pest Management and Pesticide Monitoring

Shri Chouhan also announced plans to monitor pest management protocols and the distribution of pesticides, including the issues surrounding Maximum Retail Price (MRP). This initiative will be tracked regularly through Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), with detailed reports submitted to ensure that prevailing rates align with government-notified prices, thus protecting both the interests of farmers and consumers.

Commitment to Supporting Farmers

Minister Chouhan underscored the government’s commitment to addressing farmers’ concerns and supporting their livelihoods through targeted interventions, fair pricing, and ensuring that the agricultural supply chain functions smoothly. The government’s focus on engaging with state governments and ensuring proper monitoring mechanisms at the grassroots level reflects a holistic approach to tackling the complexities of India’s agricultural sector.