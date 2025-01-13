EU Faces Backlash Over Tougher Migration Policies Amid Far-Right Surge

The European Union is under increased pressure to adopt tougher migration rules as the influence of far-right politics continues to grow across the continent. This shift comes after a significant election year where immigration was a focal point in the political arena.

Despite a substantial decline in irregular migrant arrivals since 2015, EU leaders are pushing for expedited asylum processes and returns. Rights organizations caution that these developments threaten individuals' rights to seek asylum and increase the risk of arbitrary detentions.

Ahead of the potential implementation of the new Facilitation Directive, the debate over effective migration management remains. The directive aims to curb human smuggling but has been criticized for not adequately protecting humanitarian groups aiding migrants. Moreover, proposals to use technology for border control enhance concerns over discriminatory practices.

