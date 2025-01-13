Left Menu

EU Faces Backlash Over Tougher Migration Policies Amid Far-Right Surge

EU leaders push for stricter migration policies as far-right influence grows, sparking calls to outsource asylum procedures and implement faster deportations. Rights groups warn that these measures endanger lives by restricting the right to seek asylum, leading to increased risks at Europe's borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:32 IST
EU Faces Backlash Over Tougher Migration Policies Amid Far-Right Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is under increased pressure to adopt tougher migration rules as the influence of far-right politics continues to grow across the continent. This shift comes after a significant election year where immigration was a focal point in the political arena.

Despite a substantial decline in irregular migrant arrivals since 2015, EU leaders are pushing for expedited asylum processes and returns. Rights organizations caution that these developments threaten individuals' rights to seek asylum and increase the risk of arbitrary detentions.

Ahead of the potential implementation of the new Facilitation Directive, the debate over effective migration management remains. The directive aims to curb human smuggling but has been criticized for not adequately protecting humanitarian groups aiding migrants. Moreover, proposals to use technology for border control enhance concerns over discriminatory practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025