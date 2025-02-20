Frontier Highway: A Transformative Project for Arunachal's Borders

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju unveiled a historic highway initiative set to transform Arunachal Pradesh's border regions. The Frontier Highway will become India's largest road project, stretching approximately 1,400 kilometers with an investment of Rs 42,000 crore.

Despite its potential, Rijiju emphasized the need to avoid compensation disputes that could delay the project. Currently, the East-West Corridor faces similar setbacks. The planned route will connect various critical areas, enhancing accessibility and development.

Rijiju noted a shift in government support since 2014, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritizing northeastern development and urging ministers to frequently visit the region to address its unique challenges. While crediting past leaders for their efforts, he stressed peace as essential for ongoing progress.

