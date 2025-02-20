Left Menu

Frontier Highway: A Transformative Project for Arunachal's Borders

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced a groundbreaking highway project in Arunachal Pradesh, set to revitalize border areas and transform the state's infrastructure with a historic allocation of Rs 42,000 crore. The highway will span 1,400 km, aiming to boost development while addressing compensation challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:40 IST
Frontier Highway: A Transformative Project for Arunachal's Borders
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju unveiled a historic highway initiative set to transform Arunachal Pradesh's border regions. The Frontier Highway will become India's largest road project, stretching approximately 1,400 kilometers with an investment of Rs 42,000 crore.

Despite its potential, Rijiju emphasized the need to avoid compensation disputes that could delay the project. Currently, the East-West Corridor faces similar setbacks. The planned route will connect various critical areas, enhancing accessibility and development.

Rijiju noted a shift in government support since 2014, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritizing northeastern development and urging ministers to frequently visit the region to address its unique challenges. While crediting past leaders for their efforts, he stressed peace as essential for ongoing progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025