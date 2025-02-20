Left Menu

EU Bolsters Baltic Borders Amid Rising Security Fears

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has urged for increased air policing and fortified EU borders with Russia due to escalating security concerns. He also proposed financing aid for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets.

Updated: 20-02-2025 22:21 IST
Amid escalating security concerns, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged the European Union to enhance its air policing capabilities and strengthen Baltic defenses during a speech on Thursday.

Tusk emphasized the need for reinforced borders with Russia, highlighting the growing threats facing the region.

In a notable statement on X, Tusk proposed that financial support for Ukraine should be funded through the assets frozen from Russia, underscoring a strategic approach to diplomatic relations and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

