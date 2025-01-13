Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations Advance

Israeli officials report progress in negotiations for the release of up to 33 hostages as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal. However, the timing of the agreement remains uncertain, with talks potentially concluding in hours or days, according to an anonymous source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:46 IST
Israeli officials have indicated significant progress in the ongoing negotiations to secure the release of up to 33 hostages as part of a broader Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Details on the timing of the potential deal remain vague, with talks possibly concluding in hours or days, according to a source speaking anonymously.

The developments reflect intensified diplomatic efforts aimed at alleviating tensions and reaching a sustainable resolution in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

