Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations Advance
Israeli officials report progress in negotiations for the release of up to 33 hostages as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal. However, the timing of the agreement remains uncertain, with talks potentially concluding in hours or days, according to an anonymous source.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
Israeli officials have indicated significant progress in the ongoing negotiations to secure the release of up to 33 hostages as part of a broader Gaza ceasefire agreement.
Details on the timing of the potential deal remain vague, with talks possibly concluding in hours or days, according to a source speaking anonymously.
The developments reflect intensified diplomatic efforts aimed at alleviating tensions and reaching a sustainable resolution in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- negotiations
- hostages
- Israel
- deal
- release
- agreement
- diplomatic
- tensions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aurionpro Secures Major AFC Technology Deal with DMRC
Adani Enterprises to Exit Adani Wilmar in Billion-Dollar Deal
Thailand Clears Its Banks: No Link to Myanmar Arms Deal
Israel Approves $1.95 Billion Budget for Aviation and Border Infrastructure
Spice Surge: Ramdev's Turmeric Deal Boosting Bahraich's Agricultural Future